Aviva PLC Increases Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 195,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,163 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.08% of Cardinal Health worth $32,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 198.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,034 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 75.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 100.0% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 113.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CAH opened at $203.40 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.60 and a 12 month high of $203.67. The stock has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.87.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $64.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.41 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 74.45%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.650-9.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $187.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $232.00 price target on Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.00.

In related news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 38,078 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $5,666,767.96. Following the sale, the insider owned 48,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,211,370.74. This trade represents a 44.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ola M. Snow sold 28,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total value of $4,192,809.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,293.14. The trade was a 64.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 271,676 shares of company stock valued at $40,489,525. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

