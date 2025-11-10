Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Trex Company, Inc. $TREX

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,450 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.05% of Trex as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 13.1% in the first quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at $987,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Trex by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Trex by 331.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 51,269 shares during the period. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Trex by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 300,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $32.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.20. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.21 and a 1-year high of $80.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $285.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.74 million. Trex had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 16.53%.The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Trex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TREX shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $61.00 target price on shares of Trex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered their target price on Trex from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.89.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

