Fountainhead AM LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF $SUSA

Fountainhead AM LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $137.09 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $99.48 and a 1-year high of $140.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -245.82 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.47 and a 200-day moving average of $128.63.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.