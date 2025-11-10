Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Raises Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 306.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,084 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.8% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,443 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 118.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 33,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.3% in the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 589,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,561,000 after purchasing an additional 82,609 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 30.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,789,000 after purchasing an additional 75,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

CHRW stock opened at $149.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $158.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.93.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 3.64%.The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Arun Rajan sold 2,500 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $304,350.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 130,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,898,148.34. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 45,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $6,866,852.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 34,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,778.20. This trade represents a 57.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRW. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Baird R W upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.