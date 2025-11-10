Davis R M Inc. Reduces Holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Davis R M Inc. reduced its position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $32,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 176.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $209,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 34.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $569.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.07. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a twelve month low of $426.24 and a twelve month high of $640.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $592.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $545.59.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.82%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.00 EPS. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $547.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $642.73.

Read Our Latest Report on NOC

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.