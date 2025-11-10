Davis R M Inc. Buys 91,513 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCT

Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 598,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,513 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,632,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,254,000 after purchasing an additional 162,618 shares in the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 505,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after purchasing an additional 29,256 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 267,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 43,875 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 193,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 21,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSCT opened at $18.83 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.14 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a $0.0698 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

