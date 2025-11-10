Cormark Has Optimistic Outlook of Altus Group Q3 Earnings

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Altus Group in a report issued on Friday, November 7th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Altus Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Altus Group’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

AIF has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$74.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities cut their target price on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$57.33.

Altus Group Stock Down 12.0%

Shares of TSE:AIF opened at C$47.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91. Altus Group has a twelve month low of C$43.84 and a twelve month high of C$63.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$58.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$56.29.

Altus Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.86%.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Ltd operates in the Canadian real estate sector. Its services can be summed up as advisory services, software and data solutions to the property and real estate industry. The company has three reportable segments namely Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. It generates maximum revenue from the Commercial Real Estate Consulting segment.

