Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Buys New Shares in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF $IYR

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.5%

IYR stock opened at $95.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.01. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $81.53 and a twelve month high of $103.46.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.