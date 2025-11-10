Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 85.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,212,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,336,888 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $67,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INDA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,067.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 6,929,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,848,000 after buying an additional 6,610,000 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,347.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,771,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,509 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,506.5% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,226,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,825 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,181,000. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5,584.1% in the second quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 675,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,625,000 after purchasing an additional 663,786 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of INDA opened at $53.76 on Monday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $47.60 and a 1-year high of $59.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.79.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.