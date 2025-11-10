Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCU Shares Bought by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 370,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,034 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period.

BSCU stock opened at $16.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.78. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $17.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

