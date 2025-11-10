Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF $RWO

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,386,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,094 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $61,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RWO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 69.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of RWO stock opened at $45.86 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $37.86 and a 12 month high of $47.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.71.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.