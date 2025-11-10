Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. $KD Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 879,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,743 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.38% of Kyndryl worth $36,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GMT Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 24.2% during the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 3,691,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,924,000 after purchasing an additional 718,300 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Kyndryl by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,721,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Kyndryl during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,466,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its stake in Kyndryl by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 786,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,684,000 after buying an additional 312,326 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 733,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,018,000 after buying an additional 11,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KD opened at $26.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.49 and a 52-week high of $44.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Kyndryl had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 2.71%.The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Kyndryl’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Kyndryl has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Kyndryl from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Susquehanna set a $35.00 price target on Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Friday, September 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kyndryl in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

