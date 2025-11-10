Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $42.75 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,746 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Travelers Companies worth $42,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 558,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,309,000 after buying an additional 36,736 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 171,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,810,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.25, for a total value of $6,956,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,493,829. This represents a 48.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total transaction of $4,668,222.80. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,392 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,170. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $313.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $269.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.31.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $279.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $274.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.85. The company has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $230.23 and a one year high of $287.95.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.30%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

