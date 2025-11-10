Davis R M Inc. Purchases 872 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Davis R M Inc. raised its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $43,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ASML by 26.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 952,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $631,079,000 after purchasing an additional 199,740 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ASML by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $600,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,562,000 after buying an additional 367,505 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in shares of ASML by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 710,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,910,000 after buying an additional 18,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in ASML by 61.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 708,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $469,183,000 after buying an additional 268,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ASML shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,076.33.

ASML Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,016.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $952.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $818.25. The stock has a market cap of $399.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.88. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $578.51 and a 52-week high of $1,086.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 47.74%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were given a dividend of $1.857 per share. This represents a $7.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 25.76%.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.