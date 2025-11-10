Aviva PLC Has $29.21 Million Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $CCEP

Aviva PLC lessened its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $29,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 462.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,883,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,167,000 after buying an additional 8,126,996 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth about $162,036,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,205,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,493 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13,956.3% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 595,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,795,000 after acquiring an additional 590,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,631,000 after purchasing an additional 542,173 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.40.

NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $91.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.74. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52 week low of $73.40 and a 52 week high of $100.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.26 and a 200 day moving average of $91.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 283.0%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

