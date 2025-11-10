Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Purchases Shares of 2,562 Carlyle Group Inc. $CG

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Carlyle Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carlyle Group by 11.0% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 89,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,894 shares during the period. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Carlyle Group by 25.5% in the second quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 18,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Carlyle Group

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 202,606 shares of Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $13,013,383.38. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 753,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,381,568.65. This trade represents a 21.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Carlyle Group in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. JMP Securities increased their target price on Carlyle Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.36.

Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $52.43 on Monday. Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.02 and a 1-year high of $69.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.56.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Carlyle Group had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.51 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.21%.

About Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

