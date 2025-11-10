Expand Energy Corporation $EXE Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,500 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Expand Energy worth $24,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXE. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Expand Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Expand Energy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 255.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Expand Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXE shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Expand Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. William Blair began coverage on Expand Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Expand Energy from $139.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Expand Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expand Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.24.

Expand Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXE opened at $112.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.06. Expand Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $91.01 and a fifty-two week high of $123.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Expand Energy had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 6.31%. Equities analysts expect that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Expand Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Expand Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Joshua J. Viets acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.16 per share, with a total value of $184,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 61,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,684,060.16. This represents a 3.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.86 per share, with a total value of $239,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 166,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,981,299.90. This represents a 1.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Expand Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expand Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expand Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.