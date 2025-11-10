Roth Capital Has Optimistic Outlook of Pinterest Q2 Earnings

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pinterest in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Roth Capital analyst R. Kulkarni now expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. Roth Capital has a “Neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pinterest’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PINS. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, August 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Pinterest from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.55.

Pinterest Stock Performance

PINS stock opened at $27.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average of $33.91. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $40.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $665.93 million during the quarter. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 48.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 243.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 49,204 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 101.2% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 108,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 15.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 13,267 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Pinterest by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,689,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,872,000 after purchasing an additional 661,757 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $848,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $40,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $795,311.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 312,422 shares in the company, valued at $10,887,906.70. This trade represents a 6.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 640,236 shares of company stock valued at $22,878,326. 7.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

