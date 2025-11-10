Q3 Earnings Estimate for MAZE Issued By HC Wainwright

Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAZE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Maze Therapeutics in a report issued on Friday, November 7th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Ghosh forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Maze Therapeutics’ Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.08.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MAZE. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Maze Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Maze Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Maze Therapeutics from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Maze Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Maze Therapeutics Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of MAZE stock opened at $28.60 on Monday. Maze Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.31.

Insider Activity at Maze Therapeutics

In related news, Director Richard H. Scheller sold 20,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $464,043.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAZE. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Maze Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Maze Therapeutics by 387.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Maze Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Maze Therapeutics by 452.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter.

About Maze Therapeutics

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of human genetics to develop novel, small molecule precision medicines for patients living with renal, cardiovascular and related metabolic diseases, including obesity. We are advancing a pipeline using our Compass platform, which allows us to identify and characterize genetic variants in disease and then link those variants to the biological pathways that drive disease in specific patient groups through a process we refer to as variant functionalization.

