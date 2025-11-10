Q3 EPS Estimates for Under Armour Cut by Seaport Res Ptn

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Under Armour in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on UAA. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.50) on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Rothschild & Co Redburn reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

NYSE:UAA opened at $4.67 on Monday. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $11.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Under Armour has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS.

Insider Activity at Under Armour

In other news, Director Dawn N. Fitzpatrick acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.93 per share, with a total value of $493,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 133,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,121.28. This trade represents a 296.77% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert John Sweeney acquired 100,000 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $488,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 133,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,436.48. This represents a 296.77% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired a total of 202,045 shares of company stock valued at $991,000 in the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Under Armour

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 620.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 583.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 133.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 34.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

