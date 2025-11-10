Seaport Res Ptn Estimates News’ Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWS)

News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for News in a research report issued on Friday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for News’ current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for News’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Get News alerts:

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 13.80%.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NWS. Zacks Research upgraded News from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of News in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NWS

News Stock Up 6.4%

News stock opened at $30.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.62. News has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $35.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On News

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in News by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of News by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in News by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in News by 10.6% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

News Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.