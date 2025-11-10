Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF $RECS

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 49,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 519.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,595,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885,095 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,748,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,853 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,517,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,173 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,866,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,987,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,462,000 after purchasing an additional 893,397 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RECS stock opened at $40.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.95. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a 12-month low of $28.64 and a 12-month high of $41.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.63.

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

