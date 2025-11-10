Compass Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Compass Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 110,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,071,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. PFS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX opened at $177.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.59. The firm has a market cap of $237.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.07. RTX Corporation has a one year low of $112.27 and a one year high of $181.31.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. RTX had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.67%.The business had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.85%.

In related news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,798.40. This trade represents a 31.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $873,547.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,729,013.40. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 38,471 shares of company stock valued at $6,210,875 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on RTX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on RTX from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.47.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

