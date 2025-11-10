Compass Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington accounts for approximately 3.1% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $57,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 33,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.9% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $128.78.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of EXPD opened at $137.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $140.72.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a yield of 113.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $201,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 6,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,279.67. This trade represents a 19.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

