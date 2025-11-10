TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

TAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TAL Education Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.91.

TAL Education Group Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of TAL stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.73. TAL Education Group has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $15.30.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 6.45%.The firm had revenue of $861.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.03 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAL. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 572.7% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,229 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. 37.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People’s Republic of China. It provides learning services primarily through small-classes services; personalized premium services; and learning content solutions, such as print books, smart books, mobile apps, and AI-driven learning devices.

