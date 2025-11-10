Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.26.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.1%

UBER stock opened at $92.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.32. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $59.33 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 68.17% and a net margin of 33.54%.The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $273,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,733.76. This trade represents a 10.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $290,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 172,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,074,678. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 604,946 shares of company stock valued at $58,950,116 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 498.5% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 407 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

