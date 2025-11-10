Equities Analysts Set Expectations for PTON Q3 Earnings

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital lifted their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 7th. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Peloton Interactive’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $550.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.61 million. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Peloton Interactive has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

PTON has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.86.

Peloton Interactive Trading Up 14.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $7.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.25. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $10.90.

Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 238,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,512.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 346,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,299.75. This trade represents a 40.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 146,315 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $1,224,656.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 234,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,815.65. This trade represents a 38.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,834,177 shares of company stock valued at $14,655,695 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth about $431,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 988,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 17,584 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 40.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 75.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 127,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 55,073 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 57,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 22,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

