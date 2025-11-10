Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Geron Q3 Earnings

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Geron in a report released on Wednesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Geron’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Geron’s Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GERN. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Geron from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.64.

Geron Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GERN opened at $1.07 on Monday. Geron has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $682.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $47.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.24 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 53.52% and a negative return on equity of 31.37%.

Institutional Trading of Geron

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GERN. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Geron by 2.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 392,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,123 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Geron by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Geron by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 92,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Geron by 14.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 93,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

