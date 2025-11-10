Q2 EPS Estimate for HIVE Digital Technologies Cut by Analyst

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, November 5th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for HIVE Digital Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for HIVE Digital Technologies’ Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.16 million. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.47% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HIVE. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on HIVE Digital Technologies from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Northland Securities set a $7.50 price target on HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research raised HIVE Digital Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HIVE Digital Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ HIVE opened at $4.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 3.54. HIVE Digital Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HIVE Digital Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies by 30.9% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 81.3% during the first quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 208,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 93,704 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 24.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HIVE Digital Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Featured Stories

