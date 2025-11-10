Compass Capital Management Inc. Makes New $12.54 Million Investment in Chubb Limited $CB

Compass Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,537,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Chubb by 3.9% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CB. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Chubb from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Chubb from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HSBC boosted their target price on Chubb from $302.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.79.

Chubb Stock Up 1.6%

NYSE:CB opened at $287.45 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $252.16 and a one year high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $113.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.54.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $1.98. Chubb had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.19%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 23,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.00, for a total value of $6,659,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 90,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,458,600. This represents a 20.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.