Wedbush Issues Positive Outlook for 8X8 Earnings

8×8 Inc (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of 8X8 in a report released on Wednesday, November 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for 8X8’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for 8X8’s FY2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EGHT. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $1.90 price target on 8X8 in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGHT opened at $1.92 on Monday. 8X8 has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 301,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 36,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in 8X8 by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,892,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,453,000 after purchasing an additional 317,196 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in 8X8 by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 60,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 23,655 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 85,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 31,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 40,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 8,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

