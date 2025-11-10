iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF $IWY Position Cut by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Instrumental Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWY opened at $275.66 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $180.65 and a 12 month high of $288.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $272.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.63.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

