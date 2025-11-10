Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. $WMS Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 556,240 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,624 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $63,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMS. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 177.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 341.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 169.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMS opened at $148.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $153.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.27. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The company had revenue of $850.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Drainage Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 12.29%.

WMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (up from $146.00) on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.56.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

