Rathbones Group PLC Has $100.17 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Rathbones Group PLC cut its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,073,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 35,407 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $100,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 498.5% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 407 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.1%

Uber Technologies stock opened at $92.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $191.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.46. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.33 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 68.17% and a net margin of 33.54%.Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $28,611,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,132,544 shares in the company, valued at $108,010,721.28. This represents a 20.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $3,013,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 86,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,319.02. This represents a 26.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 604,946 shares of company stock valued at $58,950,116. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.26.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

