Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT Shares Sold by Rollins Financial Advisors LLC

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,099,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,274,000 after acquiring an additional 69,450 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $57.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.38. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $61.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.04.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.