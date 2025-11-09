Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $6.48 Million Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,144 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $6,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 10.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DD. Zacks Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings cut DuPont de Nemours from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.92.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $39.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.55, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.94.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently -348.94%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $3,334,361.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 38,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,604.45. This represents a 52.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,208 shares of company stock worth $5,714,861. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

