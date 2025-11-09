Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Acquires 22,151 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 570.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,151 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gimbal Financial increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gimbal Financial now owns 2,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 16,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Council LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Financial Council LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.10.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.1%

Alphabet stock opened at $278.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $251.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $291.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The business had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.73, for a total transaction of $7,466,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,429,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,219,089.16. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,348.70. This represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 222,396 shares of company stock valued at $54,105,275 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

