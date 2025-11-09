Future Fund LLC Buys Shares of 3,975 Penumbra, Inc. $PEN

Future Fund LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,568,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the second quarter worth about $4,936,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 70.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 94.1% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra Stock Performance

NYSE:PEN opened at $266.25 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.26 and a 12 month high of $310.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 70.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $255.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.50.

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Penumbra had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.54%.The business had revenue of $354.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Penumbra has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Maggie Yuen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 12,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,750. This represents a 13.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 372 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $89,339.52. Following the sale, the director owned 372 shares in the company, valued at $89,339.52. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 48,802 shares of company stock valued at $12,588,928 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $290.00 price objective on Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Penumbra from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Penumbra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.69.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

