2,932 Shares in Wingstop Inc. $WING Purchased by Future Fund LLC

Future Fund LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 134.2% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter worth $43,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Wingstop by 4,200.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 121.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Stock Down 2.6%

WING stock opened at $238.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.17. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.00 and a 52 week high of $388.14.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.18. Wingstop had a net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $175.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 19.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WING shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.96.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

