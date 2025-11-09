Future Fund LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN

Future Fund LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,843,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,313,000 after acquiring an additional 105,613 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,402,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,735 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,290,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,575,000 after purchasing an additional 55,950 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,184,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,859,000 after purchasing an additional 49,811 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 942,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,372,000 after purchasing an additional 22,979 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $175.79 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $129.38 and a 12 month high of $183.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

