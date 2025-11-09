Future Fund LLC Takes Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. $WTS

Future Fund LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,445 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 39.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WTS shares. Zacks Research lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.25.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Up 3.7%

NYSE:WTS opened at $273.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.17. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.59 and a 1-year high of $287.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.21. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $611.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Watts Water Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Watts Water Technologies news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 713 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.45, for a total transaction of $195,682.85. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,693.30. The trade was a 37.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

