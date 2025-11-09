Rollins Financial Advisors LLC Buys 4,408 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $754,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at $269,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 63.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,211,000 after acquiring an additional 78,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at $201,000.

VGK stock opened at $79.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.81. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $62.02 and a 1-year high of $81.75.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

