Metis Global Partners LLC Has $3.49 Million Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 972.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $129.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.78. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.75 and a twelve month high of $173.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $554.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.22 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 25.23%.Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.680-8.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.290 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.515 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 128.39%.

MAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $149.00 to $142.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.44.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. acquired 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.36 per share, with a total value of $74,770.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 320,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,445,779.76. This trade represents a 0.18% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

