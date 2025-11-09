Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $7.38 Million Holdings in The Clorox Company $CLX

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $7,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLX. American National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Clorox by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 567.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth $31,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 239.1% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Clorox from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $125.69.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $1,861,774.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 54,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,475.38. This trade represents a 21.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $107.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $171.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 377.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.300 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

