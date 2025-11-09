Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $42,000 Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Golden State Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,028 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 211.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 109,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after buying an additional 74,085 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 14,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 41,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $74.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.11. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $54.98 and a 52-week high of $75.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

