Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $89.71 and last traded at $90.09, with a volume of 135082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on SAIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.10.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.43.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The information technology services provider reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%.Science Applications International’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Science Applications International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.400-9.600 EPS. Research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 17.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Applications International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter worth $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 17.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Science Applications International by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

