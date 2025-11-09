Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE Shares Acquired by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,899 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Expedia Group worth $16,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,764 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $31,395,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 40,067 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 57,546 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Expedia Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,664 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of EXPE opened at $258.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.01 and a fifty-two week high of $264.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.33.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 56.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.13 EPS. Expedia Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $546,405.06. Following the sale, the insider owned 74,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,297,902.69. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total value of $623,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,035,015.24. The trade was a 8.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 9,816 shares of company stock worth $2,009,132 in the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and twenty-three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

