Analyzing Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) & Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)

Hugo Boss and Forward Industries are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hugo Boss and Forward Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hugo Boss 0 1 0 0 2.00 Forward Industries 1 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hugo Boss and Forward Industries”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hugo Boss $4.66 billion 0.67 $230.99 million $0.72 12.56 Forward Industries $25.19 million 35.59 -$1.95 million ($4.46) -2.33

Hugo Boss has higher revenue and earnings than Forward Industries. Forward Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hugo Boss, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hugo Boss and Forward Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hugo Boss 5.15% 15.57% 6.00% Forward Industries -14.52% -1,522.78% -44.33%

Volatility and Risk

Hugo Boss has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forward Industries has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hugo Boss beats Forward Industries on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hugo Boss

(Get Free Report)

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparels, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children’s fashion, equestrian, and cycling. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores. Hugo Boss AG was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany.

About Forward Industries

(Get Free Report)

Forward Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms. The Design segment provides hardware and software product design and engineering services. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in the United States, China, Germany, Poland, and internationally. Forward Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

