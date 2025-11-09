GCL Global (GCL) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

GCL Global (NASDAQ:GCL – Get Free Report) is one of 66 publicly-traded companies in the “GAMING” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare GCL Global to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

GCL Global has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GCL Global’s competitors have a beta of 1.60, indicating that their average share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GCL Global and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCL Global N/A N/A N/A GCL Global Competitors -124.67% -62.71% -1.63%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GCL Global $142.07 million $5.59 million -83.50 GCL Global Competitors $2.57 billion $19.42 million 14.50

This table compares GCL Global and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

GCL Global’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than GCL Global. GCL Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.6% of GCL Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of shares of all “GAMING” companies are owned by institutional investors. 49.4% of GCL Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of shares of all “GAMING” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for GCL Global and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCL Global 1 0 0 0 1.00 GCL Global Competitors 526 2534 5383 162 2.60

As a group, “GAMING” companies have a potential upside of 26.54%. Given GCL Global’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GCL Global has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

GCL Global competitors beat GCL Global on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About GCL Global

GCL Global Holdings Ltd. unites people through immersive games and entertainment experiences, enabling creators to deliver engaging content and fun gameplay experiences to gaming communities worldwide with a strategic focus on the rapidly expanding Asian gaming market.

Drawing on a deep understanding of gaming trends and market dynamics, GCL Group leverages its diverse portfolio of digital and physical content to bridge cultures and audiences by introducing Asian-developed IP to a global audience across consoles, PCs, and streaming platforms.

