Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Shares Down 12.9% – Should You Sell?

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 12.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.91. Approximately 774,414 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 381,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.34.
Galiano Gold Trading Down 14.7%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 15.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$736.65 million, a P/E ratio of -95.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.84.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Galiano Gold news, insider Maciej Badylak sold 123,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.14, for a total transaction of C$386,220.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 167,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$526,232.60. The trade was a 42.33% decrease in their position. Company insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.
About Galiano Gold
Galiano Gold Inc is focused on building a sustainable business capable of long-term value creation for its stakeholders through a combination of exploration, accretive acquisitions, and the disciplined deployment of its financial resources. The company currently operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana, West Africa.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Galiano Gold
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Rivian’s Chart Says Go, But Some Analysts Still Say No
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- e.l.f. Sell-Off Is a Good Time to Buy, According to Analysts
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- T-Mobile Is The Most Oversold Mega-Cap Stock—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.