Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Shares Down 12.9% – Should You Sell?

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 12.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.91. Approximately 774,414 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 381,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.34.

Galiano Gold Trading Down 14.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 15.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$736.65 million, a P/E ratio of -95.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Galiano Gold news, insider Maciej Badylak sold 123,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.14, for a total transaction of C$386,220.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 167,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$526,232.60. The trade was a 42.33% decrease in their position. Company insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc is focused on building a sustainable business capable of long-term value creation for its stakeholders through a combination of exploration, accretive acquisitions, and the disciplined deployment of its financial resources. The company currently operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana, West Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.